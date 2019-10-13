Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rudolph Flowers Obituary
Rudolph (Rudy) Flowers was born July 3, 1939, the 5th child of Pate and Ollie Flowers of Crenshaw, Mississippi. Rudolph relocated from Mississippi to Gary at the age of 19 working in construction. In 2001 Rudy retired from TMS International (formerly Tube City) in Gary with 31 years of service. Rudolph Flowers transitioned this life or eternity, Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pate and Ollie Flowers; daughter, Rulinda Jo Flowers; sister, Jossie Robinson; brothers, Ulysess, McChristian, William and McArthur Flowers and Pavie and James Seals. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Earlie Flowers; sons, Quintin Flowers, Ronald (Kristi) Scott and Levy (Victoria) Hill; brother, John Flowers; sisters, Rubenia Ellis, Icora Millier, Julieus Johnson and Ann Flowers; sisters-in-law, Julia Flowers, Earlene (Jules) Harvey, Violet (Randy) Haynes and Mary (Willie) Hunter; brothers-in-law, Levy (Judy) Scott, Jr. and Leroy (Retha) Scott; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
