Rudolph Gillis peacefully departed from his earthly body on October 23, 2019 at the age of 90. He graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1948 and later earned both his BS and MS degrees in Education from Indiana University in Bloomington. After college, Rudolph worked for the United States Postal Service before he began his teaching career. He retired from the Gary Community School Corporation in 1991 having taught at Froebel and Beckman schools. He is preceded in death by his parents Mary Ella Gillis and Richard Gillis, Sr. and brother John B. Gillis, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Eugie; daughters: Lori Gillis and Jori (Roger) Starks; granddaughters: Morgan (John) Upshaw, Brooke Starks, and Lauren Adams; brothers: Richard Gillis, Jr. and Henry Gillis; sisters-in-law: Helen Gillis and Ellen Gibbs; and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation, Friday November 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with family hour from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with homegoing service to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at New Community Baptist Church 707 169th Street, Hammond, Indiana. Rev. Patrick H. Gillis officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019