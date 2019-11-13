|
|
Russell Allen Sims II was born June 27, 1960 to the late Rosie L. Hillard and James E. Sims in Gary, Indiana. Russell was lovingly referred to as "Shotgun" and "Silky Smooth". Russell graduated from West Side High School, Class of "79". He served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1985. Russell made his transition on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He leaves to cherish his legacy, his son Russell A. (Shara) Sims II, his daughter, Marche' R. Sims, two grandsons: Russell A. Sims III (Tre) & Tyler; four beautiful sisters; Jacqueline Sims, Dr. Loretta J. Sims, Mona Bell & LaDonna Hillard. Three brothers; Roland Whiting, James Charles Hillard, & Robert (Lowkeysha) Hillard. Uncles: Jessie Sims & Otis Jones; Aunts: Barbara Street & Evelyn Griggs; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Baker Street, 11th Avenue and Clark Road Family held a special place in his heart. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 12noon-8:00pm with family hours from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral service Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00am all services at Calvary Institutional Baptist Church 2400 Virginia Street. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019