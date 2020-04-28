|
|
Russell Butchart, 83, of Lowell, Indiana, was called home by his Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020, to be reunited with his wife Lillian, who was the love of his life. He is survived by his son Ronald (Betty) Butchart; daughter, Sharon Laszlo (Steven Toushin); 5 grandsons, Joshua (Daniela) Butchart, Jason (Michela) Butchart, Joseph (Jacqueline) Butchart, Daniel (Kelly) Laszlo, David Laszlo; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; brothers, Marshall and William Butchart. He was a faithful member of Lowell Church of Christ. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a Private Funeral Service will be held at Sheets Funeral Home, for immediate family only. Burial will follow in Holland Cemetery in DeMotte, IN. Although Russell's Services will be private, a live stream of his Funeral will be on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00AM on Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page. Under the circumstances, flowers are discouraged by the family. Donations in his memory may be made to or to a COVID-19 research/charitable organization of the donor's choice.
www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020