Russell Keith Gilliam
We celebrate the life of Russell K Gilliam. Russell was the firstborn to Oliver and (late) Jacqueline (Hughes) Gilliam, December 8, 1959. Russ grew up in Gary, IN where he accepted Christ as a teenager at Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church. He was an honor graduate of the illustrious Roosevelt High School, Class of 1978 and remained a die-hard PANTHER. Russell, Gil, as he was affectionately known, attended Purdue University prior to joining the U.S. Navy where he served his country for 12 years. During that time Gil, received a number of service awards including Good Conduct Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Sea Service Development Ribbon, and Battle "E" Ribbon, just to name a few. Gil settled in Indianapolis, IN in 2000 where he lived a full, and vibrant life as an Electrical Engineer for Duke Energy. Prior to settling in Indy, Russell also lived in San Diego and Redmond, WA. Russ had a heart for service as evidenced by his roles as (Past)President for the Indianapolis Indian Black Historic Club, Cosmo Knights, Helping Hands, Veteran of War, and was one of the founders of the Culer Gilliam Scholarship Program. Everyone that knew Russ knows he always put his family first. His giving heart had no bounds and he would move heaven and earth for his parents, siblings, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Russell leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Wanda and family, father, Oliver (Mary Brown) Gilliam, sisters, Roslyn K. (Peter) Crayton, Lawrenceville, GA, Regina K.(Terry) Smith, McHenry, IL, Charisse Gilliam Scott (Thomas Earl Nunnally), Chicago, IL, Erick (Annette) Gilliam, Merrillville, IN. Great-Aunt, Thelma Lee-Epps, Gary, IN. Sibling/Cousins, Valinda Pratt Phoenix, AZ and Gregory Hughes, Gary, IN. Nephews, Warren and Ryan Crayton, Eriss and Josh Gilliam, Nieces, Courtney (Zach) Rosing Snellville,GA, Ericka Gilliam, Gary, IN, Jordyn, Kennedy, & Khori Smith (McHenry, IL. Great-niece, Lilly Rosing. Uncles, Marvin (Cora) Gilliam, Flint, MI, Walter Gilliam, Munster, IN, Lenell Ford, Gary,IN. Aunts, Thelma (Rudy) Rainge, Merrillville, IN, and Arlesie McNeil, Gary, IN, and a host of dear cousins, extended family, and friends.

His heavenly homegoing was held on September 12, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN. Our Russell, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, we love you and look forward to our heavenly reunion. Heavenly Homegoing, Sept, 12, 2020.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
Memories & Condolences

September 21, 2020
i retired from Duke Jan 1st. in cincinnati i used to talk to him on the phone alot of shifts. He was a good dude. He used to talk to me about retiring in Panama. Sorry for your loss
Steve Vallandingham
Friend
September 16, 2020
To Oliver and the entire family. I would like to extend my sincere condolences. May God grant you comfort during this most difficult time.
George M Johnson
Friend
September 14, 2020
Greta E. Heard would like to extend her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family on the loss of their beloved son, brother, friend and husband Russell. I will always remember how he dressed to the 9's!!! We grew up in the Ironwood area of Gary from Pulaski and the Velt. Rest my brotha...
Greta E. Heard
Friend
September 12, 2020
Oliver and Mary & Family,

You have our heartfelt condolences in the transition of your Beloved Son, Russell. May the fond memories help to sustain you in the months to come.

Yours in Christ,

Jimmie & Daisy Curtis and Dorothy Curtis
Daisy Curtis
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
Oliver, Mary and the Russell Gilliam Family,
My condolences on the recent loss of your dear Russell. I am praying for you as you go through this difficult process of grief. Know that there is comfort in the arms of the Lord. With much sympathy.
Vaughan Pritchett
Vaughan Pritchett
Friend
September 12, 2020
GONE TO SOON. A FRIEND FROM DAY ONE. VERY SMART MAN, ALWAYS HAD A

N OPINION OR OBSERVATION ON TRENDING TOPICS. ALWAYS THE WELL DRESSED MAN EVEN IN SCHOOL. ONE OF ROOSEVELT S CLASS OF 1978 BEST. YOU WILL BE MISSED MY FRIEND. HEAVEN HAS GAINED A GOOD MAN. FOREVER REST IN PEACE
Bonnie Clark Harris
Classmate
September 12, 2020
We pray for you Sister Wanda and Family this is your Brother Chaplain William Price UAW 685 Much Love and Respect dear Sister Chaplain Henry Carter,
Chaplain Michael Woodson.
With Jesus Christ you are never alone
Chaplain William Price
Coworker
September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marsha Clemmons
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

Rest easy...until we meet again.
The Cross Family
Friend
September 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
stephen mays
Friend
September 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rockymore and Pitts Family
Family
September 11, 2020
Yvonne Rockymore
September 11, 2020
Prayers and condolences going out to the Gilliam family, especially to my fellow fraternity brother, Oliver Gilliam, on the loss of Russell Gilliam.
Ryan Rogers
Friend
September 11, 2020
Oliver, Mary and the Russell Gilliam Family,
May God be close to you now for strength and comfort and may His peace overflow in the days to come. Our sincere sympathy in your loss and our prayers are with you.
Chris Clay & Rudy Jr.
Chris Clay & Rudy Jr.
Friend
September 10, 2020
Oliver and family sorry to learn of death of Russell. Continued strength. T Barnes.
Thomas Barnes
Friend
September 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Friend
September 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I met him at Uncle Allen’s home-going and we were joking about him visiting Arkansas and I gave him some tips on how to deal with AR mosquitos. Very pleasant person and he made my cousin happy! RIL
Dionne
Family
September 10, 2020
I had the opportunity to meet Russell in January of 2020, it was our first encounter. He was very nice and welcoming, but most of all he made my cousin Wanda smile. Rest in Love! Sending my love and prayers to the family.
Shameka Montgomery
Family
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always cuz. Rest in paradise
Valerie Cody-Blackwell
Family
September 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. The LORD will hold you all in the palm of his hand. Oliver you have my deepest sympathy.
Zenobia Hodges
Friend
September 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Oliver Gilliam and family in the home going of your beloved Russell Gilliam. Our prayers and comfort.
Gary Economic Development Corporation
Friend
September 10, 2020
ANISSA SMITH
September 10, 2020
RIP brother.... Sure going to miss our Facebook banter....
Kevin Crull
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of the lost of your loved on. GOD is still good all the time. I will be praying for the family.
Gwendolyn Hemphill
