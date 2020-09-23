We celebrate the life of Russell K Gilliam. Russell was the firstborn to Oliver and (late) Jacqueline (Hughes) Gilliam, December 8, 1959. Russ grew up in Gary, IN where he accepted Christ as a teenager at Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church. He was an honor graduate of the illustrious Roosevelt High School, Class of 1978 and remained a die-hard PANTHER. Russell, Gil, as he was affectionately known, attended Purdue University prior to joining the U.S. Navy where he served his country for 12 years. During that time Gil, received a number of service awards including Good Conduct Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Sea Service Development Ribbon, and Battle "E" Ribbon, just to name a few. Gil settled in Indianapolis, IN in 2000 where he lived a full, and vibrant life as an Electrical Engineer for Duke Energy. Prior to settling in Indy, Russell also lived in San Diego and Redmond, WA. Russ had a heart for service as evidenced by his roles as (Past)President for the Indianapolis Indian Black Historic Club, Cosmo Knights, Helping Hands, Veteran of War, and was one of the founders of the Culer Gilliam Scholarship Program. Everyone that knew Russ knows he always put his family first. His giving heart had no bounds and he would move heaven and earth for his parents, siblings, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Russell leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Wanda and family, father, Oliver (Mary Brown) Gilliam, sisters, Roslyn K. (Peter) Crayton, Lawrenceville, GA, Regina K.(Terry) Smith, McHenry, IL, Charisse Gilliam Scott (Thomas Earl Nunnally), Chicago, IL, Erick (Annette) Gilliam, Merrillville, IN. Great-Aunt, Thelma Lee-Epps, Gary, IN. Sibling/Cousins, Valinda Pratt Phoenix, AZ and Gregory Hughes, Gary, IN. Nephews, Warren and Ryan Crayton, Eriss and Josh Gilliam, Nieces, Courtney (Zach) Rosing Snellville,GA, Ericka Gilliam, Gary, IN, Jordyn, Kennedy, & Khori Smith (McHenry, IL. Great-niece, Lilly Rosing. Uncles, Marvin (Cora) Gilliam, Flint, MI, Walter Gilliam, Munster, IN, Lenell Ford, Gary,IN. Aunts, Thelma (Rudy) Rainge, Merrillville, IN, and Arlesie McNeil, Gary, IN, and a host of dear cousins, extended family, and friends.



His heavenly homegoing was held on September 12, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN. Our Russell, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, we love you and look forward to our heavenly reunion. Heavenly Homegoing, Sept, 12, 2020.





