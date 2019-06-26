Ruth Elizabeth Strom, age 89, a longtime Hobart resident, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI on July 1, 1929. Ruth was a devoted member of First United Pentecostal Church of Hobart, an avid baker, loved to crochet, and was a Precinct Committee Woman and volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital as a Pink Lady for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years-Gregory Strom; parents-Arnet and Hazel Carlson; son-Stephen Strom; grandson-Michael Strom; sister-Janet Larson. Ruth is survived by her daughter-Betsy Riley; sons-Tim (Darlene) Strom, David Strom; grandchildren-Angela (Craig) Brooker, Jamie (Brian) Thompson, Joshua (Christi) Strom, Josleyn (Tim) Stewart, Christopher Strom; great grandchildren-Cole, Jake and Gage, Noah, Isaac, and Isabelle, Hannah, Ean, Elijah, and Simeon; brother-in-law-Donald Larson; and her extended First Church family.



Friends may visit with Ruth's family on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 3-8:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart and on Friday, June 28, 2019, DIRECTLY at church from 9-10:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at First Church, 939 South Wisconsin Street, Hobart. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the First Church Building Fund would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneral.com. Published in the Post Tribune on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary