|
|
Ruth Ellen Bell, age 81, of Gary, In was born on March 12, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, to Leonard Kraay and Eloie Marsh. She peacefully departed life on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center. She worked at a small cleaners, Illinois Bell telephone company, to her suited career as a respiratory therapist, and preschool teacher at Bethel, her church home. She retired after sixty years from St. Margaret's Hospitals. She leaves behind her three children Jon Brian, Marlon D. (Tatiana), and Lisa D. Bell and four grandchildren Joanna, Evan Kraay, Kaidin, and Kai Ethan, adored pets Abby and Tiger, and the multitude of close friends, surrogate families, and co-workers. Celebration Of A Phenomenal Woman is Friday June 28, 2019 2:00 p.m at Bethel Lutheran Church 411 N. Montgomery St. Gary, In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 27, 2019