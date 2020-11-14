1/1
Ruth Julin Sutherland
1926 - 2020
Ruth Julin Sutherland, age 94, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born July 11, 1926, in Skultuna, Sweden to the late Arvid and Nanna (Johnson) Julin. Ruth was a registered nurse who retired from St. Mary Medical Center in 1985 after 20 years of service. She was a devoted member of Hobart Presbyterian Church for 57 years and a graduate of Indiana University. Ruth loved poetry, composing novellas, and was an avid reader being previously selected as the Valparaiso Public Library's Reader of the Year.

Ruth is survived by three children, David Sutherland of Brownsburg, Doug (Cheryl) Sutherland of Valparaiso and Donna (Steven) Casterline of Valparaiso; beloved grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Casterline, Aimee (Philip) Anderson, Anne (Robbi) Hanson and Brian Sutherland; great grandchildren, Nathanael Anderson, Isaiah Anderson, Gavin Sutherland, Gabriel Anderson, Grace Casterline, Kaitlyn Casterline and Lauren Casterline; and many friends and extended family members.

Memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Monday, November 16, 2020, at Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342. Memorial services will follow immediately at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jeffrey C. Carter officiating. Private Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date in Calumet Park Mausoleum in Merrillville.

Ruth's memorial services will be Live Streamed at www.facebook.com/ReesFuneralHomesInc/.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
NOV
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mrs Sutherland’s family. What an extraordinary woman! My mom and sister and I sat near her in church. She and my mom (Barb Coster) would often call each other to check in and sometimes have lunch together. My mom passed away just 2 weeks ago. I know the pain you’re feeling but find comfort knowing they are with the Lord now. May your wonderful memories of her comfort you always.
Donna Coster Monroe
Friend
