My sincere condolences to Mrs Sutherland’s family. What an extraordinary woman! My mom and sister and I sat near her in church. She and my mom (Barb Coster) would often call each other to check in and sometimes have lunch together. My mom passed away just 2 weeks ago. I know the pain you’re feeling but find comfort knowing they are with the Lord now. May your wonderful memories of her comfort you always.

Donna Coster Monroe

Friend