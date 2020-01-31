Home

Services
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Ruth Naomi Austin


Ruth Naomi Austin Obituary
Born on February 12, 1924 to the late Robert and Fannie Mae Hill in Birmingham, Alabama. Ruth graduated from Parker High School and was united in holy matrimony to Renzsy Austin, Sr. in 1945. Ruth was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Ruth made her transition to eternal life on January 23, 2020 at home. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband. Ruth leaves to cherish her memory 2 daughters Ruth L. and Bonnie Austin Clayton 7 Sons Renzsy Jr. (Maggie), Carl, James, Ronald of Gary , Donald (Carolyn) of Michigan City Melvin( Teresa) of Hobart Township, Dennis (Carolyn) of Merrillville, IN. 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. On Monday February 3, 2020 visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Avenue, Gary, IN 46402
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020
