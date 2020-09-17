1/1
Ruthie Delois Lewis
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruthie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruthie R. Lewis, age 89, affectionately known as "Dee", made her transition into Glory, the morning of September 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lewis; parents, Auston and Marie Winston; and son, Calvin L. Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters: Ella-Marie Lewis of Gary, IN; Katherine (Carlton) Springer of La Porte, IN, and Carolyn (Kenneth) Maddix of Greenfield, IN; son: Larry Lewis of Gary, IN; step-son: Edmond (Lauren) Lewis of Oceanside, CA; grandson: Larry (Lula) Lewis II of Hobart, IN; great-grandsons: Larry Lewis III of Hammond, IN, Latrell and Lanell Lewis of Hobart, IN; granddaughter: Kari (Jarrett) Mitchell of LaPorte, IN; great-granddaughter: Kya Rogers of LaPorte, IN; sister: Roberta Grimes of Gary, IN; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Gaskins of Hopkinsville, KY and Monwella Upshaw of Gary, IN; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special caregivers Janell Walls and Lillie McElroy, and friends. Visitation: Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408

Visitation: Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m and Funeral at 12:00 p.m. Christ Baptist Church, 4700 E. 7th Avenue, Gary, IN 46403. Interment, Fern Oaks Cemetery; Reverend Lawrence Robertson, Officiant. All Services Entrusted to: Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jeanie Jackson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved