Ruthie R. Lewis, age 89, affectionately known as "Dee", made her transition into Glory, the morning of September 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lewis; parents, Auston and Marie Winston; and son, Calvin L. Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters: Ella-Marie Lewis of Gary, IN; Katherine (Carlton) Springer of La Porte, IN, and Carolyn (Kenneth) Maddix of Greenfield, IN; son: Larry Lewis of Gary, IN; step-son: Edmond (Lauren) Lewis of Oceanside, CA; grandson: Larry (Lula) Lewis II of Hobart, IN; great-grandsons: Larry Lewis III of Hammond, IN, Latrell and Lanell Lewis of Hobart, IN; granddaughter: Kari (Jarrett) Mitchell of LaPorte, IN; great-granddaughter: Kya Rogers of LaPorte, IN; sister: Roberta Grimes of Gary, IN; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Gaskins of Hopkinsville, KY and Monwella Upshaw of Gary, IN; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special caregivers Janell Walls and Lillie McElroy, and friends. Visitation: Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408Visitation: Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m and Funeral at 12:00 p.m. Christ Baptist Church, 4700 E. 7th Avenue, Gary, IN 46403. Interment, Fern Oaks Cemetery; Reverend Lawrence Robertson, Officiant. All Services Entrusted to: Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home.