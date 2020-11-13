1/1
Ruthie Woods
1951 - 2020
Ruthie Mae Woods, 69, passed Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home in Gary, Indiana. Ruthie was born November 7, 1951 in East Chicago, IN. She worked at Majestic Star Casino for over 21 years. Ruthie is preceded in death by her son, Marcus King; parents, Alex and Katie Peterson; and brothers Alex (Kim) Peterson Jr. and Andrew Peterson. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 42 years, Sherman "Dee" Woods; loving daughter, Tiffany Woods; bonus son, Taron Woods; adoring grandchildren, Deaondrae Taylor, Tamia Woods and Camron Woods; and one great-granddaughter, Adrianna Rose; five siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services are Saturday, November 14, 2020. Wake at 9:00am – 11:00am, funeral at 11:00 am at God's Grace Church, 4580 Broadway, Gary, IN. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
1 entry
November 12, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ronald Echols
