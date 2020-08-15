In Loving Memory



December 4, 2009 - August 14, 2016



Today we went through your things. So many memories, so much of you in everything we touch. It still doesn't seem right that we are doing this. we cried, we smile, we felt you near by. We held things you loved, we held them to our face. We wish they still smelted like you. We wish you were still in this room. We closed our eyes and pretended that you were. You left so many things behind your picture, books, clothes and us. Until the day we join you we will be missing you.



Love Always Mommie, Nana, Pape, TeTe Jamika, Shante and Nicole





