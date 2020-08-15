1/1
Sa'Riyah Ja'Nae Barker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sa'Riyah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory

December 4, 2009 - August 14, 2016

Today we went through your things. So many memories, so much of you in everything we touch. It still doesn't seem right that we are doing this. we cried, we smile, we felt you near by. We held things you loved, we held them to our face. We wish they still smelted like you. We wish you were still in this room. We closed our eyes and pretended that you were. You left so many things behind your picture, books, clothes and us. Until the day we join you we will be missing you.

Love Always Mommie, Nana, Pape, TeTe Jamika, Shante and Nicole


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved