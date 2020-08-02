1/1
Sally Jean Booyer-Jackson
Sally Jean Booyer-Jackson, 66 of Florissant, MO passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Sally was born in Gary, Indiana to James E. Booyer Sr. and Icie L Booyer.

She leaves to cherish her memory; son, Grant Stephen Jones; mother, Icie L. Booyer; brothers, Willie ( Pat) Booyer, James Edward Booyer Jr. and Alton Booyer; sister, Onedia (Frank) Booyer Brown. Grandchildren, Myana, Amaya, Bakari, Zoey and 2 Great-grandchildren . A host of nieces, nephews, and special friends. Longtime friend, Ms. Henrietta Owens of St. Louis, Mo.

Preceded in death by father, James E. Booyer Sr., sister, Patricia Ann Booyer-Cooks, maternal grandparents, Sallie and Tom Hall, paternal grandparents, Emma and William Bowens.

Sally graduated from St. Louis Missouri University -Magna Cum Laude in 2009 and Emerson High School, in Gary, IN Class of 1972. Sally enjoyed golfing, traveling and being with friends and family.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service to honor Sally will take place at a later date.

Cremation services will be handled by Archway Memorial Chapel, Hazelwood, MO. www.archwaychapel.com


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Archway Memorial Chapel
111 Taylor Road
Hazelwood, MO 63042
(314) 895-3900
