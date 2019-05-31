|
Sally Mae Cooper 70, of Gary, Indiana exchanged time for eternity Sunday, May 19, 2019 in her residence. She was a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church and former head cook at Indiana University Northwest. She leaves to cherish fond memories: 2 sons Anthony Woodson and Xerxes Cooper, daughter Darlisa Fair and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. All services at St. James M.B. Church, 1333 W. 25th Ave. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 31, 2019