Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Mae Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally Mae Cooper Obituary
Sally Mae Cooper 70, of Gary, Indiana exchanged time for eternity Sunday, May 19, 2019 in her residence. She was a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church and former head cook at Indiana University Northwest. She leaves to cherish fond memories: 2 sons Anthony Woodson and Xerxes Cooper, daughter Darlisa Fair and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. All services at St. James M.B. Church, 1333 W. 25th Ave. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.