|
|
Sally P. Hamilton, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend departed this life on February 27, 2020. Sally was born on May 15, 1937 in Van Vleet, MS. Sally graduated from Gary Froebel High School. She was a member of New Angel of Faith Church. She worked at National Can for 20 years before retiring in 1982. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gladys Buchanan and sister, Vermell Franklin. She leaves to cherish her memories; children, Leatrice (Ralph) Smith, Dennis (Rose) Davis, Lillian Baker, Tyrone (Mona Lisa) Davis, Larry Davis and LaWone (Denise) Hamilton; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, sister, Bezell Grady, brother, Willie Lester Buchanan and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, March 6, 2020 from noon - 8 p.m. with family hours from 6-8 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Celebration of Life Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at New Friendship Baptist Church 1545 Waite Street. Rev Joe Leavy officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020