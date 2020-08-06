Sallye Louise Witherspoon was born April 28, 1945 to Early and Hattie Mae Barnes in Aliceville, Alabama. She was the oldest of 6 kids, all raised in the light of our Lord and Savior. She graduated in 1964 from R J Kirksey High School, where some of her many interest included singing and dancing as a majorette. Sallye discovered her love for hairdressing and went on to become a licensed beautician. She taught as an instructor at the Beauty College and owned her own salon in Gary, Indiana where she resided for over 45 years.



Sallye married the love of her life Edward C. Witherspoon IV and they were blessed with two boys: Edward C. Witherspoon V (Chuckie) and Kevin Douglas Witherspoon (Pooh). She was a coach and mother figure at Hobart Lanes to many children besides her own.



God welcomed Sallye Louise home in the early hours of August 4th, 2020. She was met and received by her husband Edward, and her parents Early and Hattie. She is survived by two children, Edward (Farren) Witherspoon V and Kevin (Stephanie) Witherspoon; siblings Lawrence "Farrell" Barnes, Quinton "Shang" Barnes, Early "June" Barnes Jr., Anthony "Mushie" Barnes, and Josie "Tude" Barnes. Her favored grandchildren: Kevin D. Witherspoon Jr, Kai Witherspoon, Aadyn Soriano, Drew Soriano, and Alexandra Johnson. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends to cherish all her memories. Sallye loved her family and devoted her life to them. She was admired by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.





