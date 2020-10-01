Samuel Blakey

Born on November 27, 1943 in Gary, Indiana. He was a veteran of Vietnam, lived for many years in Savannah, Georgia before settling back in the Merriville/Gary area. Survivors include his longtime companion, Linda Noblin; sister, Dallas Headen; brother, Kim Paulk; Nephew Terald Blakey and a host of other family members. Sam was preceded in death by his mother Alice Blakey, brother Luther "Pete" Friels, and sister Elois "Jackie" Walker. All Services Saturday October 3, 2020 Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN.





