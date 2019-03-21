|
|
Samuel "Sam" Davis Ingram 70 of Gary,In transitioned on March 15, 2019.Sam graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in 1966. He was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Iron Workers Local 395 with 33 years of service and a Gary Fire Fighter for 11 years, also a Real Estate Agent for Century Realty. He owned Rainbow Carpet Cleaning. Sam owned 3 local liquors stores in Gary "Sam's Liquors". He leaves his legacy to his daughters Toya Ingram; Twanette Ingram ; stepson Michael Lewis; granddaughters Taya and Taja Bluiett; granddog Mico; sister Arnetha (Ronald) Williams; brother Eddie "Sonny" Odell Ingram; godson Daijohn Thames. Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m (Family Hour 7:00 p.m-8:00 p.m) at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W 15th Ave., Gary, In. Funeral Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m at Greater First Baptist Churc 4862 Olcott Ave East Chicago, In. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019