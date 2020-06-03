Samuel Sims, age 96 passed away on June 1, 2020 at Methodist Hospital (Northlake Campus). He was born April 13,1924 to Robert and Alberta Sims in Gary, Indiana. He was a graduate of Froebel High School class of 1943. He served in the Korean War receiving and honorable discharge. Samuel was employed as a clerk for the United Postal Services retiring after 30 years of services. He attended Illinois Dental institute and later became a Dental Technician for the late Dr. Paul Stephens. He was a member of the Van Buren M.B. Church for 61 years where he served as a Deacon and a Driver for the Bus Ministry . Preceded in death by his parents, and 2 sisters Hazel and Rosemary Sims. Samuel leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife of 71 blissful years Julia; daughter, Virginia Sims, dedicated niece Sharon l. Hamblin, endeared cousin Keith Cherry and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Van Buren M. B. Church 2585 Van Buren Street. Rev. Dwight Mobley officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. ( COVID-19 guidelines will apply).