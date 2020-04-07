|
Samuel Thompson (Sonny), 71, of Gary, Indiana by way of Union Springs, Alabama passed away Tuesday, March 31st of natural causes. Samuel is survived by his 8 children: Doris, Emmanuel, Adrian, Melinda, Andretta, Thurrell, Nakeshia and Lateriri as well as numerous siblings, grandchildren, friends and others. Samuel was known by many for his outspoken personality. He enjoyed politics, technology, nature and music. His thirst for knowledge would often inspire him to study many subjects and made him an incredible resource for advice in a variety of topics. Strangers who were fortunate enough to meet him, would often find him difficult to forget, and his laughter could fill an entire room. Samuel left his earthly body to join many siblings, his grandmother, mother, father, grandson and love of his life, Frankie Thompson, in paradise. A piece of him will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020