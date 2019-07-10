born May 25, 1957 in Gary, Indiana to Roosevelt Brown and Thelma Chaney. She was a graduated of Horace Mann High School class of 1975. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Galilee Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana under the leadership of Rev. Johnson. Sandra served proudly with honor for over four years in the Navy. She worked for years at "Petro" on Grant St in Gary. Sandra departed this life on June 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father Roosevelt Brown; grandmother Sadie Smith; aunts Florie Harris, Julia, and Minnie; uncles Arthur and Jesse Smith. She leaves a legacy of strength, integrity and determination with her mother Thelma Chaney of Gary, Indiana; aunts Ruby Johnson of Chicago, IL, and Katie Leotha Readus of Black Jack, MO; great aunt Lucy Hudson of St. Louis, MO and a host of cousins and friends. A very special thanks to Christopher and family, and Lula Batsby. Visitation Friday July 12, 2019 from 12noon- 8:00p.m with family hour from 6:00p.m – 7p.m. Funeral service Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Published in the Post Tribune on July 10, 2019