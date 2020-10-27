1/1
Sandra Elaine Willardo, age 70 of Crown Point, IN, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born November 6,1949. She was employed at the Pancake House in Merrillville, IN, and enjoyed playing with her dog Nikko and playing games on the internet. The thing she loved most in life were here children and grandchildren. She was born November 6,1949. She was preceded in death by sister Kimberly Henry, brother Michael Midkiff, son Michael Willardo, mother Mary Midkiff and father Carl Midkiff. She leaves to cherish her memories daughters Tiffany Willardo and Crystal Willardo grandchildren Anthony Turman Valentino Delgado, Rebecca Johnsten, Aiden Johnsten and Brianna Johnsten, sister Joyce Wells, brother Roger Midkiff and family. Memorial services Wednesday, October 28, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
