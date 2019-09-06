Home

Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
Sandra Franklin Obituary
Age 70 of Gary, Indiana was called home September 1, 2019. She attended Froebel High School and a member of First AME Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Major Franklin; parents, Clarice Boleware and Clifford Washington; one sister, Charlotte McDonald and one brother, Dwight Washington. Sandra leaves to continue her legacy, son, Dajanabah Ezell; three granddaughters, Danajah Ezell, Daryah Ezell and DahJanay Ezell; brother, Morris "Bo" Boleware (Gayle); Sisters, Charlene McDonald, Joyce Ann McDonald and Jacquelyn Johnson; special nephew, Anthony "Boo" Boleware and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402. Viewing 11:00AM-1:00PM with funeral immediately following at 1:00PM. She will be laid to rest at Fern Oak Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
