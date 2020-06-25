Sandra J. Heller
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. Heller (nee Henderson), age 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. She was born in Gary, Indiana on July 27, 1947 to the late Thomas and Nila (nee Wilder) Henderson. She retired as CEO of Northern Indiana Federal Credit Union. Her contributions to the credit union business have reached around the world. She helped start credit unions in Uzbekistan, and her leadership during her tenure on the League Board has benefited credit unions here in Indiana. She served on the Board of Directors and was a member of the Indiana Credit Union League.

Sandra is survived by her husband, David Heller; daughter, Lora Davison; son, Randy (Amy) Davison; step-children, Jessica Heller, Eric Heller; grandchild, Zachary Foster; step-grandchildren, Steven Parron, Jesa Parron; brother, Tom Henderson; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nila Henderson.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Sandra's honor, to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St. Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204

A memorial service for Sandra will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 1-5 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 24, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Sandy. She was such a nice person. I enjoyed serving on the Credit Union Board with her. Condolences to Sandys family & friends.
Rebecca Sis Williams
Friend
June 24, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kevin Kosek
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved