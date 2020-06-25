Sandra J. Heller (nee Henderson), age 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. She was born in Gary, Indiana on July 27, 1947 to the late Thomas and Nila (nee Wilder) Henderson. She retired as CEO of Northern Indiana Federal Credit Union. Her contributions to the credit union business have reached around the world. She helped start credit unions in Uzbekistan, and her leadership during her tenure on the League Board has benefited credit unions here in Indiana. She served on the Board of Directors and was a member of the Indiana Credit Union League.
Sandra is survived by her husband, David Heller; daughter, Lora Davison; son, Randy (Amy) Davison; step-children, Jessica Heller, Eric Heller; grandchild, Zachary Foster; step-grandchildren, Steven Parron, Jesa Parron; brother, Tom Henderson; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nila Henderson.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Sandra's honor, to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St. Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204
A memorial service for Sandra will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 1-5 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.