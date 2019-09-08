Home

Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
(219) 962-1606
Sandra Harker
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
Sandra Lee Harker


Sandra Lee Harker Obituary
Sandra Lee Harker, age 77, of Lake Station passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Porter County VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, Indiana. Sandra was born March 22, 1942 in Valparaiso, Indiana to the late Lonzo and Bessie (Melton) Fredericks. She retired from Indiana Sugars where she was the office Manager and Accounts Receivable Manager. Sandra loved books, movies, TV and naps.

Sandra is survived by her loving daughter Terri (David) Nicholson of Chesterton; grandson, Jeremy Nicholson of Chesterton; her brother, Keith (Diane) Fredericks of Portage; two sisters, Melody (Doyle) Butler of New Braunfels, TX and Karen (Bobby) Fields of Chicago, IL; and a few nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Sandra will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 pm at the Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel 3781 Central Avenue Lake Station, IN 46405. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to the VNA Hospice Center 501 Marquette Street Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
