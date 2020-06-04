Sandra Lynne Green
Loving Mother and Grandmother, Sandra Lynne Green, age 68, of Gary, Indiana, traded her earthly life for enteral life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital/Indianapolis, IN. Sandra was born May 14, 1952 to the late Samuel & Minnie Green. She was educated in Gary Public Schools and had a passion for fashion and interior decorating.She is also proceeded in death by her twin brother Sanford. Those who will miss her dearly are, daughters LaToyia (Rick) Carter and Jamella Green; sisters Gwen and Antoinette Green; grandchildren Brittany, Ahmirie, Kaylynn, Lakayla, Kaleb, and Anthony; Nieces Lashaun, Shalonda and Latisha; Nephew Antoine and a host of family and friends.Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at Zion Progressive Cathedral International, 1169 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN 46407. Viewing is at 11:00 a.m and Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home (COVID-19 guidelines apply/Face Masks required)


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
11:00 AM
Zion Progressive Cathedral International
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Zion Progressive Cathedral International
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
