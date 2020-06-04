Loving Mother and Grandmother, Sandra Lynne Green, age 68, of Gary, Indiana, traded her earthly life for enteral life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital/Indianapolis, IN. Sandra was born May 14, 1952 to the late Samuel & Minnie Green. She was educated in Gary Public Schools and had a passion for fashion and interior decorating.She is also proceeded in death by her twin brother Sanford. Those who will miss her dearly are, daughters LaToyia (Rick) Carter and Jamella Green; sisters Gwen and Antoinette Green; grandchildren Brittany, Ahmirie, Kaylynn, Lakayla, Kaleb, and Anthony; Nieces Lashaun, Shalonda and Latisha; Nephew Antoine and a host of family and friends.Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at Zion Progressive Cathedral International, 1169 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN 46407. Viewing is at 11:00 a.m and Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home (COVID-19 guidelines apply/Face Masks required)





