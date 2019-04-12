Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Sandra Bull
SANDRA BULL, age 58, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 while at home. She was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on June 4, 1960. Sandra was a graduate of River Forest High School. Stevie Nicks was her favorite musician and she loved giraffes, lilacs and the smell of lavender. Sandra will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She is survived by her 2 children, Richard and Anne Bull; granddaughter, Adalynn Enochs; 5 siblings, Bryant, Carter, Michael, Teresa, Joseph Mitol; many nieces, nephews, and other loving family. Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Mitol; and sister, Honora Lucas.Cremation arrangements entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019
