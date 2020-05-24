Sandra Spencer (Graves) of Portage passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her parents: Allan and Dorothy Spencer, brothers: Ken Spencer, Paul Spencer, Tom Spencer, and Grandson: Allan Brian Graves Jr.



She is survived by her 4 children of Portage: Larry Graves, Allan Graves (Patricia), Brian Graves (Dawn) and Samantha (Darrell) Chandler, Grandchildren: Matthew Boby (Faith),Christopher Williams, Danny Williams, Brookeann Chandler, Brett Boby (Kate), Sarrie Graves (Jake) and Andrew Chandler, Great-Grandchildren: Lola, Aria, Lorelai and Major, Sisters-in-law: Inez Spencer of Portage, and Sharon Spencer of Maryland, and always her Daughters-in-law: Janice Stone, Trisha Boby.



Sandra was a lifetime member of the Hobart VFW post #5365. She worked at Prudential for many years, then worked in admitting at St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart.



A celebration of life in Sandra's honor will take place in the early fall. The family can be contacted at (219) 628-1559 for details.



Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.





