born April 9, 1939 to Morris Dollison Sr. and his wife Ludean (Proffits) Dollison in Clarksdale, Mississippi. She sang R&B and Jazz throughout the Chicago music scene in the 60s and 70s. She wrote several chart topping hits that reached Billboard's Top 100. She committed her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in 1988 and was baptized in Jesus Christ Name. She began using her voice for the Lord and became a mother of the church. She discovered her culinary skills and cooked for her family, friends and customers for the remainder of her life. She is preceded in death by brothers: John Dollison, Leon C Dollison Sr., Morris Dollison Jr., and DeEdward Dollison; sister, Mary Smith, son, Anthony Lewis, and granddaughter, Jennifer E Addison. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons: Mitchell (Lisa) and Michael (Denene) Lewis, both of Chicago, IL; daughters: Angela, Johanna and Julie Lewis, of Merrillville, IN and Yolanda Lewis-Kelly, of Crown Point, IN, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation: Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave Gary, IN from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm with family hours from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral Services: July 1, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Christ Center Church, 719 Clark Rd. Gary, IN. Bishop Roosevelt Dixon, officiating. Published in the Post Tribune on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary