Savoy Ivory Jr.
Savoy Ivory Jr age 65 of Indianapolis, IN passed away Friday October 16, 2020. Savoy attended Dunbar Elementary, Frobel Middle School and Emerson High School. He attended Freeman Temple Church of God In Christ under the Leadership of the late Bishop Oscar Freeman as a child. He joined the U.S. Navy and after four years, he was honorable discharged. He began employment with the US Railroad and remained with them for over 20 years. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Ella Mae (Jenkins) Ivory and Savoy Ivory, his sister; Lottie Trotter, his niece; Carmen Sharp, his nephews; Quentin Trotter, Jermaine Weaver and Diallo Wo'se. Savoy leaves to cherish his memory wife; Cassandra (Casey) Ivory, sons; Corrion Gibson and Cordarryl Ivory both of Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter; Candice Earl of Las Vegas, Nevada, four protective sisters; Silvania Ivory of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sonja Ivory of Gary, Indiana, Chanta Ivory of Indianapolis, Indiana and Miriam E. (Terry) Muhammad of Madison, Wisconsin, four amazing grandchildren, Jeremiah Potter, Katie Gibson, Savoy C. Ivory, Xavius Ivory all of Indianapolis, Indiana, the caring mother of his sons; Janet Douglas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other loving relatives. His dear friends Monique Sims and Teresa both of Indianapolis, Indiana, Donna Syels of Gary, Indiana, his long lifetime friend; Gail Crawford of Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitation Thursday October 29,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
