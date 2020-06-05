Scott Eugene Stewart of Gary, Indiana passed away on January 19, 2020. He was born February 18, 1969. He is survived by his children, Olivia Miller, Kaylee Stewart, Step son, Cody Marczewski, grandson, Rea, mother Stella Neeley Westmoreland (stepfather Larry) Siblings, Regina (Joseph) Neeley-Ward,Shelley (Jim) Daugherty, John Duke, Charles Stewart, Brian Stewart, Gladys Alvey, step siblings, Rosy (Ricky) Greathouse, Billly( Sherry) Strunk, Mary Ann (Butch) Strunk, Donnie (Lori) Neeley, Larry Westmoreland II (Anessa) Marikay (Steve) Hardy) and aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Harrison Eugene Stewart, step mother Edna, step father Jack Neeley and step brother Jeremy Westmoreland. Scott was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He attended The Church Of Jesus Christ in Black Oak Indiana. He worked many years in landscaping, roofing, and various factory jobs including Dawn Foods, Powder Tech and LaSalle Steel. Memories are treasures no one can steel, but death is a heartache that nothing can heal. We will always miss you and carry you in our hearts. Your loving mother, Stella Westmoreland and family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store