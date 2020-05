Or Copy this URL to Share

Bishop Scottie Lee Jackson, age 87, of Gary, IN passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Lafayette, IN. Wake: Thursday May 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral: Friday May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services at New Beginnings Community Temple: 3501 Grand Blvd, East Chicago, IN. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery Chicago, IL. Services Entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





