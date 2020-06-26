Sunrise 5-25-1974. Sunset 6-19-2020
Sharnie LaTrice Alston 46, exchanged time for eternity on June 19, 2020 in Gary, IN. She graduated from Horace Mann High School. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Jimmy and Larcine Alston, 3 uncles James Alston Sr., Jerry Alston and Eddie Alston. She leaves to cherish her memories, parents Betty (Roosevelt) Alston-Aikens of Indianapolis, IN., Leroy Jeffers of New York, the love of her life Che Williams Sr., 3 sons Che' Williams Jr. of Indianapolis, Shaquille Hughes and Amare' Williams of Gary, IN., 1 daughter Azahria Alston, 5 grandchildren; 2 brothers Eddie Alston of Memphis and Demetrious Davis of Gary, IN., 1 sister Gloria Jeffers; 6 aunts; 5 uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Praise House, 565 Adams Street, Gary, IN; followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.Smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.