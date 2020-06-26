Sharnie LaTrice Alston
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sunrise 5-25-1974. Sunset 6-19-2020

Sharnie LaTrice Alston 46, exchanged time for eternity on June 19, 2020 in Gary, IN. She graduated from Horace Mann High School. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Jimmy and Larcine Alston, 3 uncles James Alston Sr., Jerry Alston and Eddie Alston. She leaves to cherish her memories, parents Betty (Roosevelt) Alston-Aikens of Indianapolis, IN., Leroy Jeffers of New York, the love of her life Che Williams Sr., 3 sons Che' Williams Jr. of Indianapolis, Shaquille Hughes and Amare' Williams of Gary, IN., 1 daughter Azahria Alston, 5 grandchildren; 2 brothers Eddie Alston of Memphis and Demetrious Davis of Gary, IN., 1 sister Gloria Jeffers; 6 aunts; 5 uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Praise House, 565 Adams Street, Gary, IN; followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.Smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 AM
Praise House
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Praise House
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tasha Alston
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved