Sharon Kathleen Hurdlow 76, residing in Kent, WA passed away on May 11th. Sharon was born in East Chicago, IN at St. Catherine's Hospital and attended Holy Angels Catholic School and Horace Mann High School. Sharon worked on the Indiana Toll Road for over 20 years as a toll collector. Sharon moved to WA in 2015 to be closer to her family. She is survived by 1 son (Kevin Hurdlow), 3 Grandchildren (Jessica, Brian, and Michael Patrick), and 2 Great Grandchildren (Lily and Elijah). Services will be held on June 9th in Kent. Sharon was a lover of animals and requested donations to be to your local humane society. For more information please refer to Marlatt.com
Published in the Post Tribune from May 24 to May 26, 2019