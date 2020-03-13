|
|
Sharon LaNelle Leonard (McGee) born 1946 in Mcomb, MS. Sharon made her transition to heaven on March 2, 2020. Her loved ones left to cherish her memories and paved her legacy forward are, husband, Julius Leonard, Jr.; two children, Tarji Leonard Dunn and Marcus J. Leonard, Sr.; six grandchildren; two brothers, and one sister; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. On Saturday, March 14, 2020, visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life Services at 11:00 a.m. at Clark Road Baptist Church, 2841 Clark Road, Gary, Indiana, 46404. Services rendered by Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. On Saturday, March 21, 2020 visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life Services at 11:00 a.m. at Sweet Home Baptist Church, 1016 Wilson Street, McComb, MS 39648. Interment Sweet Home Cemetery, McComb, MS. Service Rendered by People Undertaking Co., Inc., 607 Elmwood Street, McComb, MS 39648. All resolutions and declarations for the ceremony etc. should be mailed to the churches above and P.O. Box 2701 McDonough, GA 30253.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020