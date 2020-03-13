Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
For more information about
Sharon Leonard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Clark Road Baptist Church
2841 Clark Rd
Gary, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Clark Road Baptist Church
2841 Clark Rd
Gary, IN
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sweet  Home Baptist Church
1016 Wilson Street
McComb, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Sweet  Home Baptist Church
1016 Wilson Street
McComb, MS
View Map

Sharon LaNelle (McGee) Leonard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon LaNelle (McGee) Leonard Obituary
Sharon LaNelle Leonard (McGee) born 1946 in Mcomb, MS. Sharon made her transition to heaven on March 2, 2020. Her loved ones left to cherish her memories and paved her legacy forward are, husband, Julius Leonard, Jr.; two children, Tarji Leonard Dunn and Marcus J. Leonard, Sr.; six grandchildren; two brothers, and one sister; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. On Saturday, March 14, 2020, visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life Services at 11:00 a.m. at Clark Road Baptist Church, 2841 Clark Road, Gary, Indiana, 46404. Services rendered by Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. On Saturday, March 21, 2020 visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life Services at 11:00 a.m. at Sweet Home Baptist Church, 1016 Wilson Street, McComb, MS 39648. Interment Sweet Home Cemetery, McComb, MS. Service Rendered by People Undertaking Co., Inc., 607 Elmwood Street, McComb, MS 39648. All resolutions and declarations for the ceremony etc. should be mailed to the churches above and P.O. Box 2701 McDonough, GA 30253.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -