Sharon Mancil was born on September 5, 1950 in Chicago, IL. To Mary Jean Huggins and Theodore Carson. She was the oldest and most colorful, of four; Valarie Butler (Roderick), Micheal Carson (Michelle Westbrook), Lydia Carson (Jerrrel Bryant), Kim Carson (Deborah Hobbs). Sharon Latter married Warren Mancil on July 2, 1977 in Chicago, IL. To the union were joined; Cameron Mable (Deidre, Dakota, A'Dre'll, Camille), Damen Mable(De'Monta, Dream, Tatiana), Carson Mancil (Tamara, Taylor, Mahogany Price, Ebony Price) and Arrenwa Mancil (Adriana, Marcus Jr.) Sis. Sharon Mancil was baptized in Jesus name, according to Acts 2:38 in February 1982 (while pregnant with her fourth child, Arrenwa), and latter received the gift of tonges or the baptizim of the Holy Ghost (according to Act 2:4) on March 7th, 1982, (still pregnant). Sharon Yvonne Mancil transitioned from labor to rest on March 10th, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends at 6:09 PM. She is preceded in death by her brother Micheal Carson, Mother Mary Jean Carson, father Theodore Carson, and husband Warren Mancil. Sharon leaves to cherish her memory, sisters Valarie Butler, and Lydia Carson, brother Kim Carson, children Cameron, Damen, Carson, Arrenwa (Winnie). Grandchildren: Dakota Mable, De'Monta Mable, Tatiana Mable, A'Dre'll Mable, Camille Mable, Taylor Mancil, Adriana Wilson, Marcus Jr. Wilson, Dream Mable, Carson Jr., Stacy, Ta'Liea, and De'Anthony Crouch. A host of nephews and nieces on both sides of the family that time would permit. Visitations will take place Thursday March 14, 2019 from 12 PM until 8 PM (family hour 6-8) at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Celebration of life will be held 11 AM Friday March 15, 2019 at Logan Park Assembly of Christ 1513 Polk Street Gary, Indiana 46407. Bishop George L. Steames Officiating. Interment, Ridgelawn Cemetery Gary, Indiana.