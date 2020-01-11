|
Sharon Renee Williams, 42, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She graduated from the Hammond School system in 1997 and attended Family Christian Center. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved Children: Daniaha (Derwin) Williams of Valparaiso, IN, Skylan Niveah Williams of Merrillville, IN. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her parents Gladys Williams and Bennie Crossley of Hammond, IN. Sister: Latonya Williams of Lake Station, IN. Brother: Calvin Williams of Los Angeles, CA. Grandson: Jace Purnell, Soon to be Granddaughter: Jewels Renaie Williams and a host of family and friends. All Services Monday January 13,2019. Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at New Starlight Baptist Church 3839 Guthrie St. East Chicago,In 46312. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020