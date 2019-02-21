Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church
1340 Clark Road
Gary, IN
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church
1340 Clark Road
Gary, IN
Sharon Smith Obituary
Sharon Montrece Smith age 58 of Gary,In passed away February 16,2019. She attended West Side High School and was a great cook and loved to dance. She was a member of Evening star Missionary Baptist Church. Sharon was a member of the Amvets Lady Auxiliary. Sharon leaves behind legacy of love for her family and friends. She would be truly missed. All services Saturday February 23,2019 at Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church 1340 Clark Road Gary,In Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Repast promptly after Funeral Service at the Amvets Post #6 2060 Clark Rd Gary, Indiana. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019
