Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Christian Valley MB Church
1910 Adams St.
Gary, IN
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Christian Valley MB Church
1910 Adams St.
Gary, IN
Sharonda Evette Greer-Lincoln

Sharonda Evette Greer-Lincoln Obituary
Sharonda Evette Greer-Lincoln age 47 of Gary, In passed away Tuesday January 28, 2020 due to a sudden illness. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1990. She is survived by her parents mother LaVerne Clarke, father James (Belinda) Greer, daughter Kenyonda Moore , brother Quincy Clarke. Host of other relatives and friends . Wake Friday February 7, 2020 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. all services at Christian Valley MB Church 1910 Adams St. Gary, In. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, In. Services Entrusted to Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
