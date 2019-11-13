|
Shedrick Jerald James Jr. age 43 years, a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana, exchanged time for eternity on November 8, 2019. He was an employee of BP Whiting Refinery. He was born November 26, 1975 in Gary, Indiana to the union of Shedrick J. James Sr. and Arenda James. Shedrick graduated from Calumet High School Class of 1993. Preceded in death by his father Shedrick J. James Sr., sister ShaDaja James, grandmothers Delores Davis and Willie James. Shedrick Jr. leaves to cherish fond memories his loving mother Arenda S. James; 3 children Shauntielle T. James, Shedrick J. James III, Adrian S. James; brother William T. McLaurin; 6 sisters Shareese (David) Evans, Rushetta (Gerald) Williams, Sha'Ettine (Reco) Bowens, Fallon James and Chivon James; Grandfathers William Davis and Artherman James Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 to 12 noon with funeral service at 12 noon. All services at New Revelation M.B. Church, 3140 W. 21st Ave. Gary, IN Pastor Edward Turner, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019