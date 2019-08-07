Home

Embassies of Christ Kingdom
4285 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
Sheila Anita Gregory-Stubbs

Sheila Anita Gregory-Stubbs Obituary
age 72, born to the late Arthur and Lucille Gregory, passed away on August 3, 2019. Sheila was a faithful member of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries. She was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt High School, 1971 college graduate of Indiana State University and further pursued her Master's degree in education at Indiana University Northwest in 1980. She retired from the Gary Community School Corporation after being an educator for 41 years, completing her tenure as an administrator. Sheila's love for children led her to become the founder of Stubbs Daycare, which she owned and operated for 19 years. She leaves to cherish her legacy, sister, Brenda Gates James; brothers: Arthur Carnell (Chenitta) Gregory and Keeon (Traci) Gregory; uncle, Russell (Brenda) Gregory and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:00-11:00a.m., family hours 10:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries, 4285 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park 3815 W. 39th Street, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
