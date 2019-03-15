Home

Sheila Yvonne Hearne-Parker Obituary
Sheila Yvonne Hearne-Parker age 67 was born May 25, 1951 in Fort Worth, TX to Robert and Annie Hearne. She was fifth out of twelve children and was affectionally known as, baby sister or base. She graduated from Tolleston High School in 1969 and she attended Purdue University. She received her degree in early childhood development. She retired from U.S. Steel, tin division with 30+ years of service.She was a faithful member of New Life Outreach COGIC of East Chicago, IN serving as church secretary, a member of the Hearne Family Singers.She departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2019.She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted husband; Richard, 2 sons; Wayne (Ghika) and Curtis 3 daughters; LaQuita, Richonta and Twanda (Alexander); 12 grandchilden; 6 sisters; Betty Johnson, Gwendolyn Henderson, Evangelist Loretta (Pastor Douglas), Earline (Pete) Kimble, Jackie Hester; 4 brothers; Pastor Ronald (Doris) Hearne, Phillip (Betty) Hearne, Brian (Delores) Hearne, Carl (Octavia) Jones; loving in laws; Brenda Thompson and Clifford Jenkins; over 100 nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Sunday March 18, 2019 5:00 p.m-9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday March 19,2019 11:00 a.m. all services at Life Renewed Harvest Ministries 505 W. Ridge Road Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
