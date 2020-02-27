Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Shelia Baker age 62 of Gary,In passed away Tuesday February 11,2020 at Northlake Methodist Hospital . She was a graduate of Hammond High School in Hammond,In. She was preceded in death by her parents John S. and Shirley F. Baker , son Jerry Roy, brothers Ronnie Baker and Johnnie Baker, sister Nancy Baker. She leaves to cherish her memories 2 daughters Maria Manley-Brown and Melissa Manley-Williams(Daryll) , 3 brothers Donnie , Tommy and Lee Baker , 2 sister's Cindy and Renee Baker, 23 grandchildren. Host of aunties,uncle,cousins other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday February 28,2020 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. funeral 12:00 p.m. all services at Powell - Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery Schereville,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020
