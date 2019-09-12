|
Shelia Rochelle Williams -Wims age 60 of Gary,In passed away Saturday August 31,2019. Shelia attended Martin Luther King High School. Shelia received her H.S. Diploma in 1977. She furthered her education in Early Childhood at Ivy Tech College, where she received her associate degree, and she also the university of Chicago where she received her bachelor's degree in nursing.Shelia leaves to mourn her parents Julia Thompson of Las Vegas, Nevada and Charles Modese of San Francisco, California. She was the proud mother of 4 children. Julie Martin, Larry Wims Jr., Talicia Wims and Tinisha Wims all of Indiana, 3 sisters. Sharon Beasley of Dallas, Texas, Yvette Rose of Phoenix, Arizona and Yasmin Stampley of Las Vegas, Nevada , and a host of aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service Friday September 13,2019 3:00 p.m. at Miracle Temple C.O.G.I.C. 4709 E. 13 Th Ave Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019