Shellena "Shelley" Evans, age 79, of Merrillville passed away on the 25th day of September, 2020. Shellena was born on October 27, 1940 in San Antonio, TX. She graduated from Tolleston High School and worked for the US Postal Service before retiring after 33 years. Shellena had a zest for travel and traveled the world. Shellena is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Marguerite Blackman and only daughter Kim Snipes. She is survived by her only son, Kendall Evans (Caro); 11 grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Shellena's message to all that survived her: "My work here is done. I received a call – an offer I couldn't refuse – for an appointment from which I will not be returning. This assignment includes a huge sign-on bonus and a reunion with family and friends I have not seen in a long time. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. I will miss you all until I see you again." Per Shellena's request she will be cremated and there will be no funeral services.