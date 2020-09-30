1/1
Shellena M. Evans
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shellena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shellena "Shelley" Evans, age 79, of Merrillville passed away on the 25th day of September, 2020. Shellena was born on October 27, 1940 in San Antonio, TX. She graduated from Tolleston High School and worked for the US Postal Service before retiring after 33 years. Shellena had a zest for travel and traveled the world. Shellena is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Marguerite Blackman and only daughter Kim Snipes. She is survived by her only son, Kendall Evans (Caro); 11 grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Shellena's message to all that survived her: "My work here is done. I received a call – an offer I couldn't refuse – for an appointment from which I will not be returning. This assignment includes a huge sign-on bonus and a reunion with family and friends I have not seen in a long time. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. I will miss you all until I see you again." Per Shellena's request she will be cremated and there will be no funeral services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved