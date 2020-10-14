Shernae Brannon was born in Gary, IN September 7, 1982. She passed away October 5, 2020 at Methodist Northlake Hospital. She will be remembered for her humble soul and warm smile. Shernae is survived by her mother Cindy Stickland and father Nathaniel Brannon; children Christina, Christian, Cameron, Benjamin, Kendall, Kennedi and Brooklyn; twin sister Sheree(Maurice) Evins and Shante Strickland and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 12noon- 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services are private.