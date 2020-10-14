1/1
Shernae Brannon
1982 - 2020
Shernae Brannon was born in Gary, IN September 7, 1982. She passed away October 5, 2020 at Methodist Northlake Hospital. She will be remembered for her humble soul and warm smile. Shernae is survived by her mother Cindy Stickland and father Nathaniel Brannon; children Christina, Christian, Cameron, Benjamin, Kendall, Kennedi and Brooklyn; twin sister Sheree(Maurice) Evins and Shante Strickland and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 12noon- 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services are private.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
1 entry
October 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brandy Williams
Classmate
