Sherrie Lynn Williams-Bates was born October 31, 1964. She was the 1st of 5 children born in Gary, IN to the late Mary Jane and Lee Artis Williams. She departed this world on September 19, 2019 at the age of 54. She was a devoted member of St. Monica and Luke Catholic Church, being a devoted member of the choir. Sherrie enjoyed singing, cooking, crocheting, being Kaylie's "special grandma", spreading love and helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Jane and Lee Artis Williams, daughter Leanna Mary Jane Andrea Rachel Williams and brother, Anthony Williams. She leaves to cherish her husband, Frankie; sons: Kaylynd (Erin) Williams and Damond Williams; brothers: Nathaniel Williams and Desmond (Divina) Williams; grandchildren: Kaylie "Bunny Girl" Williams and Christian Fointno, and a host of family and friends. Memorial Service: Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2pm at St. Monica St. Luke Catholic Church, 654 Rhode Island Street. Father Pat Gaza, officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019