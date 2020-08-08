Shirlee Laredo Davis, was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on Mother's Day, May 13, 1961, to Marvin S. Davis and Bettye Johnson Davis. She was named after her maternal aunt, Shirley Willis, and her maternal grandmother, Laredo Bunn Johnson. To family and those who knew her well, she was just "Rita". Shirlee attended Little Rock Public Schools, including the 10th and 11th grades at Little Rock Central High School. In 1978, she moved with her family to East Chicago, Indiana. She graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1979. She attended Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Ivy Tech Community College in Gary, Indiana, before serving in the United States Air Force for a brief period. She completed one tour of duty with the United States Army, where she was stationed in Aurora, Colorado. She joined her family in Gary, Indiana in 1998.Shirlee was employed by the Tree of Life Community Development Corporation, as a Housing Counselor, from 1999 until it closed in 2007. She then started working with the Anew Life Youth Development Corporation, as the Americorp Services Coordinator, where she was still employed at the time of her death. At the time of her death, she was also a valued employee at the PLS Check Cashing Store. Shirlee was predeceased by her brother, Rev. Cato Brooks, III, her maternal and paternal grandparents, her biological father, Marvin S. Davis, and her dad, Dr. Cato Brooks, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Bettye J. Brooks; two (2) sisters, Attorney Marva J. Davis, of Little Rock, Arkansas and Catina E. Groves, Hartman, Texas; two (2) brothers, Pastor Marvin E. Davis (Emma) of Gary, Indiana and Pastor Terry W. Brooks (Monique) of San Diego, California, a host of nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Balloon release Monday August 11, 2020 at 5:30p.m. at Thea Bowman Leadership Academy. View & Go visitation Tuesday August 12, 2020 from 9:00a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Face mask are required. Funeral Services private at 2:00 p.m. All Services at the Tree of Life M. B. Church 2323 West 11th Avenue. Shipping to Little Rock, Arkansas for burial.