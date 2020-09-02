1/1
Shirlene Gibson
Shirlene Perkins-Baskin-Gibson (Lena) age 77 passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born July 20, 1943 in East Chicago, IN to Theola Perkins and Virginia Hill. The schools she attended and graduated from were Pulaski and Tolleston. The Church she attended from past to present were Trinity Baptist Church, Great Band MB Church, New Salem Baptist Church in (Columbus, OH) and now Mt Moriah M.B. Church. She was a cashier at numerous grocery stores, Lake county Deputy Sheriff and retired from Meijer. Preceded in death by her parental grandparents John Wesley and Rosa Lee Perkins, Maternal grandparents William and Fannie Mae Edwards, parents Theola Perkins and Virginia Hill- Coleman, brothers Milton Coleman, Arthur Drones and John Perkins; sisters Carolyn Mc Kinney and Ruth Brown. She leaves to cherish her fond memories children Camille Baskin-Britton, Doreather Baskin, LaToya Gibson; siblings Virginia Gant, Denise Rimmer, Jessie Turner, Bessie MaGee, Clarence Drones, Glen (Stella) Taylor, Otis ( Catherine ) Taylor Jr; one sister-in-law Jeanette Perkins; 1 aunt Barbara Fayson, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Mt. Moriah M.B. Church 735 East 20th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. Rev. Dr. Marion J. Johnson Jr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
