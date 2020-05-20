Shirley A. Baker
1930 - 2020
Shirley A. Baker, age 89, of Hobart passed away Monday May 18, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. Shirley was born September 30, 1930 in Crafton, Pennsylvania to the late Jacob and Alice (Sasse) Staiger. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and "Nana". She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Shirley enjoyed puzzles of all kinds and sewing.

Shirley is survived by her children, George Baker, Jr of Valparaiso, Donald R. (Kym) Baker of Lake Station, Jack J. (Wendy) Baker of Miramar Beach, FL and Barbara (James) Patton of Aurora, CO; her five granddaughters; eight great grandchildren; special friends, Russ, Donna and Zach Garza; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband George Baker; her parents; her great granddaughter, Alexis; three brothers, Robert Staiger, William Staiger and Donald Staiger; and two sisters, Marjorie Rose and Sandra Kost.

Private funeral services are entrusted to Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. Shirley's family will host a Celebration of Shirley's Life at a future date.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
So many of my childhood memories, I thank Shirley & George for. Truly 2 of the most wonderful people Ive ever known. Youll forever be in our heart!
❤ The Uylakis
Sarah Uylaki
Friend
May 19, 2020
To one of the most amazing lady's ever,that came into our lives as a special grandmother to our children .Condolences to the family
Jose Rivera
Friend
May 19, 2020
Miss you already, our long phone calls and bragging about our children, grandchildren and the precious great granchildren will forever be my loss. Give your brother "my husband Don " a great big hug for me. I miss him terribly. The love of my life. RIP Shirley
Carol Staiger
Family
May 19, 2020
Bob and Kym I am so sorry for your loss, prayers for you all!! May her memory be eternal!!
Debbie Berry
Friend
